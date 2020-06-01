1810 House Readies for 2020 Season

PORTSMOUTH — The 1810 House has undergone a much-needed restoration.

organizers have addressed structural issues, painted the interior, repaired leaky gutters, installed a french drain and a new outdoor sign is being made. All of this has created a domino effect and volunteers have tirelessly cleared rooms, taken stock of our collection and created new displays for visitors to enjoy, reports SCHS President, Lindsey Kegley. We have organized our collection in order to properly store and protect the collection from further damage and rotate displays seasonally.

There are still things to address in phase II and the Historical Society is seeking funds to ensure these repairs are completed in order to maintain the house. We have a great need for tuckpointing the exterior to slow water damage. Three window unit air conditioners need replaced in order to protect the fragile collection from further damage and to keep the house comfortable for visitors in the hot summer months. If anyone can assist with these needs it will be greatly appreciated as our membership dues just cover yearly expenses. Tax-deductible contributions can be sent to The Scioto County Historical Society, P.O. Box 1810, Portsmouth, Ohio 45662.

The SCHS is still interested in adding to our collection. If you have a local artifact that you believe would enhance our ability to tell our local history, we would be interested in considering it for our collection. Items should relate to the Scioto County area from 1810-1946. (These are the years the house was occupied by Kinney family members) Careful thought and consideration is given when accepting a donation to be confident the item contributes to the goals of the society, is not duplicative and can be given appropriate care.

As we prepare to open for the season, we encourage community members to volunteer as tour guides. We desperately need guides as there are not sufficient numbers to open every Sunday of each month. You do not need an extensive background in local history. We train our guides in Kinney family history and provide guide books on highlights of the house collections. We have training sessions scheduled for June 16 at 10:00 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. at the 1810 House. Sessions will be approximately 60-90 minutes. Tour guide information packets will be provided. Guides need only commit to two and a half hours per month. Please consider helping us keep this local treasure open and available for our community and visitors. If you can volunteer as a guide or for behind the scenes efforts such as cleaning, collection maintenance, gardening or baking, please contact Lindsey Kegley at Kegleylb@gmail.com or call 740-353-2994.

We are very anxious for visitors to see our updated museum. The new exhibits will enhance our visitors’ experience in seeing local and Kinney family historical artifacts. The house will re-open to the public with an open house on July 12. We will extend our hours for this event to 1:00-4:00. Regular hours on Sundays from 2:00-4:00 will begin July 19 and will continue through November 29. The season will culminate with our annual Christmas Open House on December 6. Special tours can be scheduled and the house can be rented for club or business meetings as well. Contact Lindsey Kegley for further information at Kegleylb@gmail.com or call 740-353-2994.

Our annual membership meeting will be held June 9 at 5:30 p.m. at the 1810 House. All members are encouraged to attend. Officers will be elected, financial reports will be given and the updated constitution will be presented. Future plans and events will be also be discussed.

Please note that all dates are subject to change due to the ever-changing coronavirus protocols/policies.

The Master bedroom at the 1810 House in Portsmouth, Ohio. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/06/web1_1810-master-pic.jpg The Master bedroom at the 1810 House in Portsmouth, Ohio. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/06/web1_1810-kids-bdrm.jpg