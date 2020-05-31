Altering the alter

Many have made changes for their wedding’s due to the shutdown and safety hazards of COVID-19

“I wanted to make sure all of our family and friends could celebrate with us,” said Alisha Maddy, who plans to get married in August. “I hated to leave anyone out.”

Maddy had thought about postponing the wedding to 2021 due to COVID-19 but decided to go ahead and have it when Governor Mike DeWine released it was OK to have wedding receptions with up to 300 guest and when flower and wedding shops began to reopen

“We couldn’t get flower arrangements ordered, we couldn’t meet up with our vendors, and we couldn’t talk to our sign designers about decorations or anything,” said Maddy. “We pretty much had to shut down all planning for almost two full months.”

Maddy said her biggest fear is if there were to be a spike in the amount of COVID-19 cases that it could change the wedding date but is trying to stay positive

“If we wouldn’t be able to have our big ceremony then we will still get married with our parents and siblings there and have a big reception next year,” said Maddy. “We’re both just excited to be married.”

Weddings have not only made planning more difficult but have made many changes for weddings that have happened this year

“We had a guest list of 90 people and limited it down to 50,” said Lillie Booth, who recently got married in May. “Two weeks before the wedding we had to cut our list to only bridal party and immediate family and had to have it in my father-in-laws’ garage.”

Booth planned a total of 3 weddings with the help of her mother-in-law and mom who took over the third to help with stress

While understanding the reason, Booth also had bridesmaids drop out due to the fear of catching the virus

“I really wanted that grand feeling walking in the chapel we originally had,” said Booth. “I also really missed having everyone there. It was really hard to tell people only immediate family could come.”

Booth said that everyone was really understanding, and they plan to have a big party sometime in the future to celebrate with everyone

“At the end of the day I married my soulmate and it doesn’t matter how we did it,” said Booth.

Josh Frye and Alisha Maddy’s engagement photo. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/05/web1_Maddy.jpg Josh Frye and Alisha Maddy’s engagement photo. Photo submitted by Alisha Maddy Lillie and Thomas Booth on their wedding day. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/05/web1_Booth.jpg Lillie and Thomas Booth on their wedding day. Photo submitted by Lillie Booth

COVID-19 impacts wedding plans