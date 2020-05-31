Mark’s whole wheat soft pretzels

Mix together:

2 c. white flour

2 c. whole wheat flour

1 t salt

1 pkg. yeast

Mix:

1 1/3 c. hot water

3 T cooking oil

1 T honey

Add 2 c. flour mixture to water mixture, stirring to make soft dough. Add remaining flour gradually. Knead 3 to 5 minutes, until elastic. Make 14 balls (golf-ball size). Roll each 18” long. Shape into pretzel. Brsh with water. Sprinkle with course salt. Bake 325 degrees for 15 minutes until lightly browned.

by Fran DeWine

