Mark’s whole wheat soft pretzels


by Fran DeWine

Mix together:

2 c. white flour

2 c. whole wheat flour

1 t salt

1 pkg. yeast

Mix:

1 1/3 c. hot water

3 T cooking oil

1 T honey

Add 2 c. flour mixture to water mixture, stirring to make soft dough. Add remaining flour gradually. Knead 3 to 5 minutes, until elastic. Make 14 balls (golf-ball size). Roll each 18” long. Shape into pretzel. Brsh with water. Sprinkle with course salt. Bake 325 degrees for 15 minutes until lightly browned.

Submit your recipes and photos to ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

