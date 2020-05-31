DIY Sneaker Peekers

Part craft, part deodorizer, kids can create and decorate their own creature, which doubles as a deodorizer for their stinky sneakers.

What You Need:

1 new, white athletic sock (mid-calf size)

1 cup ARM & HAMMER™ Baking Soda

1 rubber band

6” ribbon or string felt

Markers, buttons, sequins and glue for decorating!

What to Do:

Lay newspaper down on your work surface.

Fill the sock with 1 cup ARM & HAMMER™ Baking Soda

Secure with rubber band.

Tie ribbon around rubber band, cut off extra sock (cuff area).

Decorate using felt, markers, buttons, sequins and more to make your Sneaker Peeker an animal, monster, flower — whatever your kids can dream up.

Stick them in your kids’ sneakers overnight for fresh shoes in the morning!

There are several fun DIY projects that can be done with Arm & Hammer Baking Soda https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/05/web1_YourKidsWill-1-3.jpg There are several fun DIY projects that can be done with Arm & Hammer Baking Soda