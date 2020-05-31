Pet of the week: Roxie

Roxie was adopted by Taylor Walls after she searched for months for the perfect puppy and finally found one in Hillsboro. Roxie is an 8 month old little girl with a big personality.”She loves to follow me around anywhere I go and loves little dogs and big dogs,” said Walls.

Walls said Roxie loves people, little kids, and pretty much anyone. “She hasn’t ever met a stranger,” said Walls.

Roxie is not a fan of bath time according to Walls, even though she tries to jump in the shower with her sometimes.

Walls said that she got Roxie at just the right time and that she has been an excellent companion during some very difficult times. “Roxie has been an amazing support dog for myself and my family after losing my grandmother and then my boyfriend,” said Walls. “She is always there to pick me up when I am down.”

By Ivy Potter ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

