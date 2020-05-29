Movies by Moonlight postponed to June 5

PORTSMOUTH — The second edition of ‘Movies by Moonlight’, a free-to-the-public movie showing hosted by Friends of Portsmouth and LifePoint Church, has again been postponed.

Due to the threat of inclement weather for a second-straight Friday night, FOP assistant director Bryan Smith confirmed to The Portsmouth Daily Times that the showing of Toy Story 4 scheduled for Friday, May 29, would be moved to Friday, June 5 at the same time and location.

June 5 will mark the first movie showing during 2020 to happen at Spartan Municipal Stadium after previously being held at Shawnee State University.

