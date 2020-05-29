Indictments handed down

Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced Friday that the January term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on May 22 and returned 37 Public Indictments. There were 2 No Bills. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:
Charles N. Carr, 58, Wheelersburg, Tampering with Evidence, Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Tammy D. Carr, 55, Wheelersburg, Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Kyle A. Phipps, 30, Wheelersburg, Counterfeiting
Aaron R. Cottrell, 36, West Portsmouth, Vandalism, Breaking and Entering, Theft, Possessing Crimninal Tools
Charles Michael Clark, 35 Portsmouth, Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle, Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer
Brandon Lee Keaton, 26, West Portsmouth, 4 Counts Theft, Theft of Drugs
Donyiel C. Montgomery, 37, Beaver, Receiving Stolen Property
Ryan Keith Norman, 45, Lucasville, Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Priscilla F. Marcum, 39, South Webster, Forgery, Identity Fraud, Falsification, Obstructing Official Business
David Wetzel, 62, Portsmouth, Vandalism
Latisha Moore, 34, Columbus, Tampering with Evidence, Trafficking in Cocaine, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Cocaine
Matthew R. Jarrells, 39, Portsmouth, Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle
Matthew R. Jarrells, 39, Portsmouth, Breaking and Entering
Justin A. Holcomb, 32, Lucasville, 2 Counts Burglary
Brandon Malone, 36, Lucasville, 2 Counts Burglary
David Eugene Hammonds, 36, Lucasville, 2 Counts Felonious Assault
Caleb Martin Bailey, 33, South Webster, Domestic Violence, Violating a Protection Order
Mason Lee Emmons Montavon, 26, Lucasville, Possessing Criminal Tools, Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, Possession of Marijuana
Darrel Edwin Lattimore, Jr., 28, Portsmouth, Domestic Violence Violating a Protection Order
Danielle Sade Nicole Coyle, 25, Portsmouth, Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle, Receiving Stolen Property
Mickey Lee Ward, 42, Portsmouth, Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle, Receiving Stolen Property
Timothy Adam Long, 35, Lucasville, Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Donald E. Hamilton, 54, New Boston, Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Gary Edward Ratcliff, 51, New Boston, Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Douglas Elliott Wood, Jr., 32, Portsmouth, Possession of Cocaine
Daniel J. Sowards, 28, West Portsmouth, Possession of Cocaine
Carl C. Honorable, 36, Lucasville, Harassment with a Bodily Substance
Lowe Furlowe, 23, Lucasville, Possession of a Deadly Weapon while under Detention
Davonta A. Alexander, 28, Lucasville, Assault
Jeffrey R. Lutz, 42, Franklin Furnace, Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Soloman Eastlee Hall, 18, New Boston, Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer
Joseph T. Nagle, 27, Youngstown, Inducing Panic, Attempted Inciting to Violence, Attempted Escape
Caleb S. Smith, 25, Lucasville, Inducing Panic, Attempted Inciting to Violence, Attempted Escape
Justin F. Ramos, 29, Lucasville, Inducing Panic, Attempted Inciting to Violence, Attempted Escape
Charles Anderson, IV, 34, Franklin Furnace, Having Weapons while under Disability, Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle
Aaron E. Blanton, 37, Lucasville, Failure to Register, Failure to Provide Notice of Change of Address