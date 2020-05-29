Indictments handed down

Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced Friday that the January term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on May 22 and returned 37 Public Indictments. There were 2 No Bills. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:

Charles N. Carr, 58, Wheelersburg, Tampering with Evidence, Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Tammy D. Carr, 55, Wheelersburg, Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Kyle A. Phipps, 30, Wheelersburg, Counterfeiting

Aaron R. Cottrell, 36, West Portsmouth, Vandalism, Breaking and Entering, Theft, Possessing Criminal Tools

Charles Michael Clark, 35 Portsmouth, Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle, Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer

Brandon Lee Keaton, 26, West Portsmouth, 4 Counts Theft, Theft of Drugs

Donyiel C. Montgomery, 37, Beaver, Receiving Stolen Property

Ryan Keith Norman, 45, Lucasville, Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Priscilla F. Marcum, 39, South Webster, Forgery, Identity Fraud, Falsification, Obstructing Official Business

David Wetzel, 62, Portsmouth, Vandalism

Latisha Moore, 34, Columbus, Tampering with Evidence, Trafficking in Cocaine, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Cocaine

Matthew R. Jarrells, 39, Portsmouth, Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle

Matthew R. Jarrells, 39, Portsmouth, Breaking and Entering

Justin A. Holcomb, 32, Lucasville, 2 Counts Burglary

Brandon Malone, 36, Lucasville, 2 Counts Burglary

David Eugene Hammonds, 36, Lucasville, 2 Counts Felonious Assault

Caleb Martin Bailey, 33, South Webster, Domestic Violence, Violating a Protection Order

Mason Lee Emmons Montavon, 26, Lucasville, Possessing Criminal Tools, Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, Possession of Marijuana

Darrel Edwin Lattimore, Jr., 28, Portsmouth, Domestic Violence Violating a Protection Order

Danielle Sade Nicole Coyle, 25, Portsmouth, Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle, Receiving Stolen Property

Mickey Lee Ward, 42, Portsmouth, Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle, Receiving Stolen Property

Timothy Adam Long, 35, Lucasville, Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Donald E. Hamilton, 54, New Boston, Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Gary Edward Ratcliff, 51, New Boston, Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Douglas Elliott Wood, Jr., 32, Portsmouth, Possession of Cocaine

Daniel J. Sowards, 28, West Portsmouth, Possession of Cocaine

Carl C. Honorable, 36, Lucasville, Harassment with a Bodily Substance

Lowe Furlowe, 23, Lucasville, Possession of a Deadly Weapon while under Detention

Davonta A. Alexander, 28, Lucasville, Assault

Jeffrey R. Lutz, 42, Franklin Furnace, Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Soloman Eastlee Hall, 18, New Boston, Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer

Joseph T. Nagle, 27, Youngstown, Inducing Panic, Attempted Inciting to Violence, Attempted Escape

Caleb S. Smith, 25, Lucasville, Inducing Panic, Attempted Inciting to Violence, Attempted Escape

Justin F. Ramos, 29, Lucasville, Inducing Panic, Attempted Inciting to Violence, Attempted Escape

Charles Anderson, IV, 34, Franklin Furnace, Having Weapons while under Disability, Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle

Aaron E. Blanton, 37, Lucasville, Failure to Register, Failure to Provide Notice of Change of Address