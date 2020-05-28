Commissioners hope to return to ‘normal’ soon

The Scioto County Commissioners met Thursday and began their regularly scheduled meeting by approving the minutes of May 21. Commissioners approved requests for appropriation of transfer of funds and an ordinance authorizing the Scioto County Sanitary Engineer to enter into a contract with LakePoint regarding fixed rate per kilowatt hour, a rate of 0.0406, which is a reduction in power cost.

Commissioner Bryan Davis stated that with all precautions and measures in place to ensure public safety, he hopes that the public will utilize the Doug Coleman Memorial Splash Pad which opened on Tuesday. Davis stated that public will play an important role in maintaining social distancing and that a lifeguard will also be present at the pad to ensure those rules are followed as much as possible. In regards to other recreation and summertime activities, Davis said most are adapting to follow new rules to also ensure safety, and those that are not able to open are hoped to return soon.

“Our expectations are that hopefully soon we will be able to go back to the way it was as officials, health department individuals, doctors, others, make those decisions then we will pass that along.

Davis said he was frustrated and sad to see youth sports and little league canceled and said without those things it is hard to have the expectation that things will return to normal. Davis stated he hopes that as we approach fall we will continue to see a drop in hospitalizations in relation to COVID-19 across the state and in the United States, and will be able to return to some kind of normal.

“Let’s hope that’s sooner than later,” said Davis.

Commissioners stated that there were 2,000 outstanding unemployment claims in Scioto County and that the county is currently sitting at a ranking of 65 out of 88 statewide with a 15% unemployment rate according to April’s numbers. Davis attributed this to many individuals in the county holding jobs deemed essential and expects this to allow the county to bounce back. Davis predicts the one weak area will be restaurants, who have not fully been able to operate as normal.

By Ivy Potter ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

