Portsmouth Council tables four items

PORTSMOUTH — Portsmouth City Council met Tuesday evening instead of Monday in observance of the Memorial Day holiday with 12 items on the agenda for discussion.

The meeting began with the dispensing of the journal from regular session May 11, and Portsmouth City clerk Diana Ratliff reported no remarks had been received from the public in regard to items on the agenda.

In the legislative portion of the evening, Council voted to table an ordinance enacting a new Chapter entitled “Discrimination Prohibited,” of the Codified Ordinances of the City of Portsmouth establishing a procedure to protect and safeguard the right and opportunity of all persons to be free from all forms of discrimination, including discrimination based on age, race, color, creed, religion, national origin, ancestry, disability, marital status, gender, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation or physical characteristic, along with three amendments which would accompany it.

Solicitor John Haas stated that these were further anti-discrimination ordinances which pertained to other parts of the codified ordinances of the City of Portsmouth. Council dismissed the three-reading rule for an ordinance approving the 2020 Capital Improvement Program budget and appropriating funds for same from Capital Improvements Fund No. 301 for listed items only.

Portsmouth Council also tabled the 2020 Enterprise/Special Revenue Funds Capital Improvement Program budget and appropriating funds for same from Waterworks CIP Fund No. 606, Waste Water CIP Fund No. 622, Waste Water CIP Fund No. 623, and Flood Defense Fund No. 265 for listed items only, an ordinance authorizing the auditor of the City of Portsmouth, Ohio to modify the current contract with Balestra, Harr & Scherer, CPAs, Inc., an independent public accountant (IPA), to perform the annual financial and compliance audits of the City of Portsmouth and the Portsmouth City Health Department (PCHD) for the audit periods of Jan. 1, 2019, through Dec. 31, 2020, in an amount not to exceed $36,000 per year plus the modified amount of up to $6,210 for additional work due to the audit of the PCHD as a separate entity to be paid from Audits and Examinations accounts appropriated within each year’s annual operating budgets, and lastly an ordinance authorizing the auditor of the City of Portsmouth, Ohio to enter into a four (4) year contract with Schonhardt & Associates for technical accounting and management oversight assistance in preparation of the City’s Comprehensive Annual Finance Reports. Each ordinance was passed by council.

Council voted to adopt a resolution approving the Petition and Supplemental Plan for Special Energy Improvement Projects Under Ohio Revised Code Chapter 1710, and a resolution approving the Necessity of Acquiring, Constructing, and Improving Certain Public Improvements in the City of Portsmouth, Ohio in Cooperation with the Scioto County Energy Special Improvement District. The three reading rule was once again waived for an ordinance authorizing Determining to Proceed with the Acquisition, Construction, and Improvement of Certain Public Improvements in the City of Portsmouth, Ohio in Cooperation with the Scioto County Energy Special Improvement District and an ordinance authorizing Levying Special Assessments for the Purpose of Acquiring, Constructing, and Improving Certain Public Improvements in the City of Portsmouth in Cooperation with the Scioto County Energy Special Improvement District. Both ordinances were passed.

In her City clerk’s report, Diana Ratliff stated that she had received many inquiries regarding the Spock Memorial Dog Park and said that she believes the park will reopen next week with some limitations. Ratliff also suggested that the next meeting of Portsmouth City Council return to their usual council chambers at the Portsmouth Municipal Building while utilizing plexiglass shields for protection. Mayor Kevin E. Johnson commended the local health departments during his Mayor’s Report for their dedication and hard work during COVID-19.

By Ivy Potter ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach: Ivy Potter (740) 353-3101 Extension 1932 © 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

