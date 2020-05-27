Restaurants speak on re-opening weekend

PORTSMOUTH — Memorial Day weekend served as the first full weekend for local restaurants re-opening their indoor dining services to the public in cooperation with the Responsible Restart Ohio initiative.

Following a few eateries such as Buffalo Wild Wings, Pizza Pub, and The Scioto Ribber opening new outdoor dining services a week prior, Thursday, May 21, signaled the first day in which restaurants could open their doors to patrons desiring a sit-down, inperson meal.

“It went very well,” said Jason Salyers, acting general manager of Port City Pub. “The vast majority of people happily complied with the Responsible Restart Ohio guidelines and those that did not were politely asked to leave.

Port City, always willing to bring in live music performances, scheduled their first two post-shutdown performances to be Don Smith Saturday, May 29, at 8 p.m. and Steve Perry Saturday, May 30, at 8 p.m.

Another local establishment, Patsy’s Inn, seated guests desiring a dine-in meal at every other table to provide a safe environment for their customers.

Some restaurants, such as Giovanni’s of Portsmouth, held off from the May 21 reopening date but continued all carry-out and delivery orders.

“We did not open to the public over the weekend,” said David Derifield, general manager of Portsmouth Giovanni’s. “We plan to reopen our dining room, with an updated carryout menu and extended weekend hours starting June 1.”

the Portsmouth-Scioto County Visitors Bureau is keeping a comprehensive list of most eateries in the Scioto County area which have re-opened their dining rooms in compliance with CDC guidelines and Ohio’s RRO initiative. As of Wednesday afternoon, the list of restaurants with re-opened dining rooms includes Applebee’s of New Boston, Bellini’s, Bob Evan’s of both Portsmouth and New Boston, Buffalo Wild Wings, Fred’s Pizza in both Portsmouth and Wheelersburg, Hickie’s Hamburger Inn of New Boston, Hot Head Burrito, Jim Dandy’s Drive-In, Market Street Cafe, Mex-itali Inn, Oscar’s Bar and Grill, Ollie’s Burgers & BBQ, Patsy’s Inn, Patties and Pints, Penn Station, Pizza Pub, Port City Pub, Portsmouth Brewing Company, Rapid Fired Pizza, Skyline Family Restaurant, Sonora’s Mexican Grill and Toro Loco Authentic Mexican.

As part of the RRO initiative, the state of Ohio has listed five mandatory protocols for businesses to follow in their re-opening phases.

1. Require face coverings for employees and recommend them for clients/customers at all times.

2. Conduct daily health assessments by employers and employees (self-evaluation) to determine if “fit for duty.”

3. Maintain good hygiene at all times – hand-washing, sanitizing and social distancing.

4. Clean and sanitize workplaces throughout the workday and at the close of business or between shifts.

5. Limit capacity to meet social distancing guidelines.

o Establish maximum capacity at 50% of fire code.

o And, use appointment setting where possible to limit congestions

A full list of mandatory guidelines and best practices for businesses during their re-opening stages can be found by visiting coronavirus.Ohio.gov

An inside look at Portsmouth's Port City Pub located at 424 Chillicothe St.

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

