BMV bustling on re-opening day

PORTSMOUTH — On the first day of reopening at the Portsmouth location of the Ohio Department Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV), patrons were backed up nearly to U.S. Highway 23 for most of Tuesday.

Tuesday marked the first day in over two months in which the BMV servicing Scioto Countians had re-opened following Ohio’s stay-at-home orders for non-essential businesses and travel.

Following the guidelines set forth in Ohio’s Responsible Restart Ohio initiative, those not being serviced by the BMV were subject to waiting in line outside of the facility.

While waiting in line may not be ideal for the average citizen, Governor Mike DeWine and his administration acknowledged that many of the services the Ohio BMV provides to its citizens may be completed online by visiting bmv.ohio.gov.

BMV announced a new program in which drivers and citizens can use the “Get in Line Online” feature to reserve a time and date to visit their local BMV. However, as of Tuesday afternoon, the service was down and was not usable to reserve a time to complete your BMV services.

Ohio BMV is reminding citizens that any individual whose license or ID card expired on or before March 9, 2020, the expiration date has been automatically extended until 90 days after Ohio’s state of emergency ends or December 1, 2020, whichever comes first.

From the BMV, “If it is absolutely necessary for you to go to your local BMV (for example, you’ve lost your ID), please know things might look a little different and staff will be enforcing social distancing for everyone’s safety. You can minimize the time you’ll physically spend at the BMV if you:

Use our checklists for a federally-compliant or standard credential to make sure you bring the right documents with you.

Get in line online before you go.”

Patrons may also visit oplates.com to check out the online services that BMV offers on an everyday basis.

Patrons await their entry into the Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) location at 843 11th Street, Portsmouth.

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT

