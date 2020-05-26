Indictments handed down

Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced Tuesday that the January term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on May 15 and returned 33 Public Indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:
CARISSA LEIGH PRUITT, 33
West Portsmouth, was indicted on:
Failure to Appear
ROBERT C. SPENCER, 28
McDermott, was indicted on:
Failure to Appear
KRISTEN J. BLAIR, 32
McDermott, was indicted on:
Failure to Appear
TRISTA EVANS, 34
Portsmouth, was indicted on:
Failure to Appear
TIMMY D. MAHAN, JR., 39
Lucasville, was indicted on:
Failure to Appear
SHANNON M. YOUNG, 42
Lucasville, was indicted on:
Failure to Appear
CHRIS R. MADDEN, 36
Bainbridge, was indicted on:
Failure to Appear
WILLIAM DONALD CLEVENGER, 40
McDermott, was indicted on:
Failure to Appear
MARVIN T. KEATON, 38
Columbus, was indicted on:
Carrying a Concealed Weapon
Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle
Possessing Criminal Tools
Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Possession of Heroin
FAITH A. SLAYTON, 23
Huntington, West Virginia, was indicted on:
Carrying a Concealed Weapon
Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle
Possessing Criminal Tools
Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs
Trafficking in Heroin
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Possession of Heroin
RISHONDA L. WILLIAMS, 29
Warren, Michigan, was indicted on:
Trafficking in Heroin
Possession of Heroin
CLAY NATHANIEL RICHBOW, 39
Detroit, Michigan, was indicted on:
Trafficking in Cocaine
Possession of Cocaine
RUSTY LEE TAYLOR, 36
Richwood, West Virginia, was indicted on:
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Possession of Heroin
MARNIKA C. SHELTON, 27
Columbus, was indicted on:
Possessing Criminal Tools
Trafficking in Marijuana
Trafficking in Cocaine
Possession of Marijuana
Possession of Cocaine
REBECCA CONSTANCE JONES, 38
Sciotoville, was indicted on:
4 Counts Unlawful Sexual Conduct with a Minor
Corrupting another with Drugs
THOMAS A. GLASS, 51
Wheelersburg, was indicted on:
Felonious Assault
2 Counts Kidnapping
Aggravated Robbery
Robbery
Aggravated Burglary
Theft from a Person in a Protected Class
Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle
TOBY LEE HALL, 39
Portsmouth, was indicted on:
Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
RODNEY L. HOMER, 53
Portsmouth, was indicted on:
5 Counts Felonious Assault
6 Counts Having Weapons while under Disbility
Improperly Discharging a Firearm at or into a Habitation or a School Safety Zone
STEPHEN A. LOTT, 54
Portsmouth, was indicted on:
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
OVI
SHADOW BRYAN ARTHUR, 27
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Domestic Violence
JACOB SCOTT BRIGGS, 34
Homeless, was indicted on:
5 Counts Telecommunications Fraud
RODNEY LEEPER, 25
Lucasville, was indicted on:
Harassment with a Bodily Substance
JAMIE M. WHISMAN, 20
Lucasville, was indicted on:
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments
GAGE M. ELLIS, 25
Lucasville, was indicted on:
Possessing Criminal Tools
Trafficking in Heroin
Possession of Heroin
JACOB N. ALTMAN, 24
Portsmouth, was indicted on:
Domestic Violence
DAVID CLARK WILLIAMS, 42
West Portsmouth, was indicted on:
Assault
Burglary
Violating a Protection Order
DANIEL LEE CARPENTER, 30
South Webster, was indicted on:
Felonious Assault
JOHN D. WALLINGTON, 56
Portsmouth, was indicted on:
Felonious Assault
DEMETRIUS DARCEL SMITH, JR., 23
Portsmouth, was indicted on:
Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle
Possessing Criminal Tools
Trafficking in Cocaine
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Possession of Marijuana
Possession of Cocaine
Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments
ZACHARY ISAIAH BAYSE, 20
Portsmouth, was indicted on:
Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle
Possessing Criminal Tools
Trafficking in Cocaine
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Possession of Marijuana
Possession of Cocaine
Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments
JAMES LEE FLETCHER, 24
Portsmouth, was indicted on:
Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle
Possessing Criminal Tools
Trafficking in Cocaine
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Possession of Marijuana
Possession of Cocaine
Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments
MILTON LEE JONES, 31
Portsmouth, was indicted on:
Trespass in a Habitation
KENNETH WAYNE CARVER, 55
Otway, Ohio, was indicted on:
Burglary