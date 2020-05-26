Indictments handed down

Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced Tuesday that the January term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on May 15 and returned 33 Public Indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:

CARISSA LEIGH PRUITT, 33

West Portsmouth, was indicted on:

Failure to Appear

ROBERT C. SPENCER, 28

McDermott, was indicted on:

Failure to Appear

KRISTEN J. BLAIR, 32

McDermott, was indicted on:

Failure to Appear

TRISTA EVANS, 34

Portsmouth, was indicted on:

Failure to Appear

TIMMY D. MAHAN, JR., 39

Lucasville, was indicted on:

Failure to Appear

SHANNON M. YOUNG, 42

Lucasville, was indicted on:

Failure to Appear

CHRIS R. MADDEN, 36

Bainbridge, was indicted on:

Failure to Appear

WILLIAM DONALD CLEVENGER, 40

McDermott, was indicted on:

Failure to Appear

MARVIN T. KEATON, 38

Columbus, was indicted on:

Carrying a Concealed Weapon

Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle

Possessing Criminal Tools

Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Possession of Heroin

FAITH A. SLAYTON, 23

Huntington, West Virginia, was indicted on:

Carrying a Concealed Weapon

Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle

Possessing Criminal Tools

Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs

Trafficking in Heroin

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Possession of Heroin

RISHONDA L. WILLIAMS, 29

Warren, Michigan, was indicted on:

Trafficking in Heroin

Possession of Heroin

CLAY NATHANIEL RICHBOW, 39

Detroit, Michigan, was indicted on:

Trafficking in Cocaine

Possession of Cocaine

RUSTY LEE TAYLOR, 36

Richwood, West Virginia, was indicted on:

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of Heroin

MARNIKA C. SHELTON, 27

Columbus, was indicted on:

Possessing Criminal Tools

Trafficking in Marijuana

Trafficking in Cocaine

Possession of Marijuana

Possession of Cocaine

REBECCA CONSTANCE JONES, 38

Sciotoville, was indicted on:

4 Counts Unlawful Sexual Conduct with a Minor

Corrupting another with Drugs

THOMAS A. GLASS, 51

Wheelersburg, was indicted on:

Felonious Assault

2 Counts Kidnapping

Aggravated Robbery

Robbery

Aggravated Burglary

Theft from a Person in a Protected Class

Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle

TOBY LEE HALL, 39

Portsmouth, was indicted on:

Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

RODNEY L. HOMER, 53

Portsmouth, was indicted on:

5 Counts Felonious Assault

6 Counts Having Weapons while under Disbility

Improperly Discharging a Firearm at or into a Habitation or a School Safety Zone

STEPHEN A. LOTT, 54

Portsmouth, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

OVI

SHADOW BRYAN ARTHUR, 27

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Domestic Violence

JACOB SCOTT BRIGGS, 34

Homeless, was indicted on:

5 Counts Telecommunications Fraud

RODNEY LEEPER, 25

Lucasville, was indicted on:

Harassment with a Bodily Substance

JAMIE M. WHISMAN, 20

Lucasville, was indicted on:

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments

GAGE M. ELLIS, 25

Lucasville, was indicted on:

Possessing Criminal Tools

Trafficking in Heroin

Possession of Heroin

JACOB N. ALTMAN, 24

Portsmouth, was indicted on:

Domestic Violence

DAVID CLARK WILLIAMS, 42

West Portsmouth, was indicted on:

Assault

Burglary

Violating a Protection Order

DANIEL LEE CARPENTER, 30

South Webster, was indicted on:

Felonious Assault

JOHN D. WALLINGTON, 56

Portsmouth, was indicted on:

Felonious Assault

DEMETRIUS DARCEL SMITH, JR., 23

Portsmouth, was indicted on:

Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle

Possessing Criminal Tools

Trafficking in Cocaine

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Possession of Marijuana

Possession of Cocaine

Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments

ZACHARY ISAIAH BAYSE, 20

Portsmouth, was indicted on:

Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle

Possessing Criminal Tools

Trafficking in Cocaine

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Possession of Marijuana

Possession of Cocaine

Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments

JAMES LEE FLETCHER, 24

Portsmouth, was indicted on:

Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle

Possessing Criminal Tools

Trafficking in Cocaine

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Possession of Marijuana

Possession of Cocaine

Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments

MILTON LEE JONES, 31

Portsmouth, was indicted on:

Trespass in a Habitation

KENNETH WAYNE CARVER, 55

Otway, Ohio, was indicted on:

Burglary