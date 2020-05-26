5-year-old missing from Adams County campground

PEEBLES-The search continues in Adams County for a 5-year-old child who went missing Monday evening from a campground.

Just after 5 p.m. on Memorial Day, Cameron Walters, 5, was reported missing to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office. He was last seen at approximately 5:10 p.m. at Mineral Springs Lake Resort, a 350-acre campground in Peebles. The search was called off early Tuesday and resumed later that morning at 7:30 a.m. with volunteers searching the campground and neighboring woods. A dive team was scheduled to return to the search at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

Walters is 3 ft. tall, 45 pounds, and has green eyes and blonde hair. He was last seen wearing black shorts and no shirt.

Information regarding his whereabouts should be reported to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office at (937)544-2314.

Cameron Walters https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/05/web1_cameronW-1.jpg Cameron Walters