LIFE Center, gyms re-open May 26

PORTSMOUTH — The next stage of re-opening Ohio in accordance with CDC guidelines and Ohio’s Responsible Restart Ohio initiative includes all gyms and fitness centers again re-opening their doors to the public beginning May 26.

Last week, a court ruling from a Lake County, Ohio judge went against Ohio Health Director Amy Acton’s order that forced the closure of gyms and fitness centers, allowing gyms the opportunity to re-open immediately. Rather than risk an early opening, most Scioto County gyms held off until May 26 to again re-open their doors to their patrons and members.

One that did open in accordance with the court ruling was Bar Benders Gym of Portsmouth. BBG posted their rules for re-opening which include 10 people maximum occupancy, a sign-in sheet for all guests, a rule that all equipment must be wiped down after use, and all guests are to keep six feet in between themselves and other guests.

SOMC announced it would be opening each of its’ three Scioto County LIFE Center locations (Portsmouth, Lucasville, Wheelersburg) beginning May 26, as well as other gyms such as Iron Body Fitness, Anytime Fitness in New Boston, and Old Firehouse Fitness of State Route 139, Portsmouth.

Members/Clients of Ohio’s gyms are to following their mandatory guidelines for safety as part of Ohio’s RRO initiative:

Check-in upon arrival at facility.

• Members/clients must conduct self-assessment and not enter a facility if they are exhibiting symptoms or have been exposed to COVID-19.

• When participating in class training, do not arrive more than 10 minutes prior to class.

• No socializing or extra-curricular activities.

• Maintain six foot social distancing, except when instruction requires close interaction with instructor/ coach.

• Partners exercising together and sharing equipment must maintain group segmentation from others exercising.

• At child-centric training/instruction, limit parents/ guardians to one individual.

For sector specific information regarding Ohio’s coronavirus response or questions regarding the RRO initiative, please visit https://coronavirus.ohio.gov/.

The SOMC LIFE Center, among other area gyms and training facilities, is set to re-open to the public beginning May 26. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/05/web1_LIFE-Center-Member-Page.jpg The SOMC LIFE Center, among other area gyms and training facilities, is set to re-open to the public beginning May 26. Courtesy of Southern Ohio Medical Center

