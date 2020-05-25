Sign-ups for 31st Annual McGraw Basketball League ongoing

PORTSMOUTH — A year after celebrating their 30th summer of existence, registrations for the 31st Annual McGraw Summer Basketball League are in full-swing — with boys and girls team spots open from grades 1-8 and all-the-way to varsity level of players.

”Our league gives kids a place that’s different than what they’re used to,” league director and founder Kurt McGraw said during a September 2019 interview with The Portsmouth Daily Times. “There’s not a lot of outdoor playing anymore, but that’s what we had when I was young. It’s really a different game playing outside than playing inside; We try and have a more relaxed atmosphere.”

McGraw League has always called 1321 State Route 140, Portsmouth home, and will do so again in 2020 as the start dates for their summer season start dates are quickly approaching.

To participate in this summer’s McGraw League season, players each must pay the $55 registration fee on or before the start date of games.

“We are pleased to announce that 2020 will mark the 31st year of presenting our Basketball League to the youth of Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia,” McGraw said on the league’s website. “We are proud we can offer the area players a basketball league that is structured to provide team competition, team development and above all, sportsmanship. Hard work, 110% effort, a good attitude and respect for others is expected at all times. Anything less will not be tolerated. Each year we have experienced an increase in the number of participants attending our program, making it one of the largest basketball leagues of its kind. We urge you to get together with you coaches, teammates and friends and sign up today.”

To ensure your child’s spot in the 2020 summer season, please visit mcgrawleague.net/online-registration/ to register.

Players participate in a McGraw League basketball game during September 2019, the 30th straight year in which the league has given kids and teens from the Tri-State Area a place to spend their summers playing the game they love. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/05/web1_IMG_5193.jpg Players participate in a McGraw League basketball game during September 2019, the 30th straight year in which the league has given kids and teens from the Tri-State Area a place to spend their summers playing the game they love. Jacob Smith | Daily Times

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT

