Rained-out ‘Movies by Moonlight’ rescheduled

PORTSMOUTH — The second ‘Movies by Moonlight’ production of the 2020 calendar year has been rescheduled for Friday, May 29 with a start time of 8:30 p.m.

The bi-monthly tradition, originally scheduled for May 22 and hosted by Friends of Portsmouth and LifePoint Church, was unfortunately postponed after the grounds at Spartan Municipal Stadium became saturated following last week’s heavy rain cycle.

Rather than wait another week to continue in its’ cycle, FOP announced Friday afternoon they would be pushing back the viewing date for Toy Story 4 to May 29.

After originally hosting MBM at the Shawnee State University soccer field parking lot, FOP and LifePoint decided to make the move to Spartan Stadium, a few miles east of SSU.

Start time for Friday’s showing of Toy Story 4 is 8:30 p.m., but patrons are encouraged to arrive early enough to claim their spot for the free to the public event.

Stay up-to-date with public health guidelines from cdc.gov.

‘Movies by Moonlight’ will be hosted by Friends of Portsmouth and LifePoint Church Friday, May 29 at Spartan Municipal Stadium. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/05/web1_OutdoorMovieNight-1.jpg ‘Movies by Moonlight’ will be hosted by Friends of Portsmouth and LifePoint Church Friday, May 29 at Spartan Municipal Stadium.

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved