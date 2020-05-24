Misinformation Mayhem

Misinformation: false or inaccurate information, especially that which is deliberately intended to deceive.

As one travels the misinformation highway these days it’s easy to get lost. It was German physicist Georg Christoph Lichtenberg who said, “The most dangerous untruths are truths moderately distorted.” This isn’t a new thing… Thomas Jefferson once said, “Nothing can now be believed which is seen in a newspaper. Truth itself becomes suspicious by being put into that polluted vehicle.” It was English writer Dresden James who concluded, “When a well-packaged web of lies has been sold gradually to the masses over generations, the truth will seem utterly preposterous and its speaker a raving lunatic.” Seems as if we have arrived!

Misstatements permeate the lingo and landscape of conversation in America today at a toxic level. Here are a few that particularly irritate me… First, Palestine and Israel. The Romans used the terms Judea and Galilee to refer to the Land of Israel. It was not until they crushed the second Jewish revolt against Rome in 135 A.D. that Emperor Hadrian applied the term Palestine to the Land of Israel. Hadrian, like many dictators since his time realized the propaganda power of terms and symbols. It is specifically employed to avoid the use of the name Israel, and must be considered an anti-Israel term. Palestine is the term now used by those who want to deny the legitimate existence of Israel as a genuine nation among the family of nations.

Second on my list, Republic vs Democracy. We’ve heard all our lives that we are a democracy… no, no and no! The founding fathers gave us a republic. Hear my friend David Barton of Wallbuilders: republic is the highest form of government devised by man, but it also requires the greatest amount of human care and maintenance. If neglected, it can deteriorate into a variety of lesser forms, including a democracy or something worse. As John Adams explained: that every man will do what is right in his own eyes and no man’s life or property or reputation or liberty will be secure, and every one of these will soon mold itself into a system of subordination of all the moral virtues and intellectual abilities, all the powers of wealth, beauty, wit, and science, to the wanton pleasures, the capricious will, and the execrable [abominable] cruelty of one or a very few.

Last week Dennis Prager brought up an interesting point. Referencing a LA Times headline that read “Extreme poverty may be pandemic’s heaviest toll” Prager

observes, “that’s incorrect, what should be said is that poverty is the lockdown’s heaviest toll!” I believe that his observation echoes in the minds of millions of Americans. It may be time to stop blaming the virus for problems caused by the response. Here in America, the world’s best minds, healthcare professionals and leaders have effectively and adequately responded to the pandemic. Let’s celebrate that as we move forward protecting the freedoms we have and nation we love.

Armed with the right information and the correct data we must decide to lay aside the misinformation to preserve freedom and bless generations to come by our courageous response to what lies ahead. For many, losing their jobs, closing their businesses and being alone at home could be much worse than the coronavirus. The non-profit National Suicide Prevention Lifeline reported call volumes spiked 300 percent since the start of the coronavirus. Matthew 6:25 reminds us, do not worry about your life, what you will eat or drink; or about your body, what you will wear… Can anyone of you by worrying add a single hour to your life? Did you know that the exhortation to “fear not” appears 365 times in The Bible.

Dr. Larry Arn, President of Hillsdale College writes in this month’s edition of Imprimus. Winston Churchill in his 1936 essay entitled, “What Good’s a Constitution?” stated, We must not be led into adopting for ourselves the evils of war in time of peace upon any pretext whatever… Civilization means that officials and authorities, whether uniformed or not, whether armed or not, are made to realize that they are servants and not masters. Socialism or overweening State life, whether in peace or war, is only sharing miseries and not blessings. Every self-respecting citizen in every country must be on his guard lest the rulers demand of him in time of peace sacrifices only tolerable in a period of war for national self-preservation. End quote. Dr. Arn observes, “The sacrifices that are demanded of Americans today may be necessary, but they must never become customary.”

Twice the writer in Proverbs warns, “There is a way which seemeth right unto a man, but the end thereof are the ways of death.” Misnomers have come and gone. Some were worse than others. Some however led to disaster and death. We are somewhere we have never been, decisions have been made and consequences will follow. Maybe it was all necessary… maybe not. I’ve heard it said that it matters how you start, but what matters most is how you finish. With the right information and a firm reliance on God, our best days are yet to come.

Tim Throckmorton

This writer’s opinion is their own and not the opinion of this newspaper Tim Throckmorton is the Midwest Regional Director for Church Ministries reach him at 740-935-1406

