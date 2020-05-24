Council to meet on Tuesday

PORTSMOUTH — Portsmouth City Council is scheduled to meet on Tuesday, to observe the Memorial Day holiday on Monday. The meeting will once again take place at Shawnee State University and be closed to the public.

From the agenda, Council will discuss items which include an Ordinance approving the 2020 Capital Improvement Program budget and appropriating funds for same from Capital Improvements Fund No. 301 for listed items, an Ordinance approving the 2020 Enterprise/Special Revenue Funds Capital Improvement Program budget and appropriating funds for same from Waterworks CIP Fund No. 606, Waste Water CIP Fund No. 622, Waste Water CIP Fund No. 623, and Flood Defense Fund No. 265 for listed items, and an Ordinance authorizing the Auditor of the City of Portsmouth, Ohio to modify the current contract with Balestra, Harr & Scherer, CPAs, Inc., an independent public accountant to perform the annual financial and compliance audits of the City of Portsmouth and the Portsmouth City Health Department for the audit periods of January 1, 2019 through December 31, 2020, in an amount not to exceed $36,000 per year plus the modified amount of up to $6,210 for additional work due to the audit of the PCHD as a separate entity to be paid from Audits and Examinations accounts appropriated within each year’s annual operating budgets. All three items are requested to be passed under emergency status.

An Ordinance authorizing the Auditor of the City of Portsmouth, Ohio to enter into a four (4) year contract with Schonhardt & Associates for technical accounting and management oversight assistance in preparation of the City’s Comprehensive Annual Finance Reports is also requested to be passed under emergency status, with two additional items from the agenda still pending until Tuesday.

By Ivy Potter ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

