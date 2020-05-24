DIY Watercolor Wonders

Before your kids paint a masterpiece, help them make the paint, first! All you need is a few ingredients from your own kitchen, and they’ll do the rest. It’s a fun way to make a creative project even more creative!

NOTE: Watercolor Wonders are not edible, and adult supervision is recommended.

What You Need:

2 tablespoons ARM & HAMMER™ Baking Soda

2 tablespoons flour

2 teaspoons sugar

1 packet* dry unsweetened drink mix (any flavor)

2 tablespoons water

What to Do:

Mix dry ingredients in a bowl.

Add water and stir until fizzing stops. (Different flavors of the drink mix will yield different colors.)

For more intense watercolor, a few drops of food coloring can be added to the mix.

Kids should paint with them right away, or pour into jar lids or plastic tray to let them harden for future use.

*Packets vary in size, depending on flavor. Use enough drink mix to make 2 quarts.

There are several fun DIY projects that can be done with Arm & Hammer Baking Soda https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/05/web1_YourKidsWill-1-2.jpg There are several fun DIY projects that can be done with Arm & Hammer Baking Soda