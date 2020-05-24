Pet of the week: Arlo

Arlo the pug was adopted in 2017 by Jessie Myers. Myers said she got Arlo right as she was beginning chemotherapy treatments. Myers said that Arlo, 2, thinks he is a person wholeheartedly. “He likes to be cuddled like a baby, covered with a blanket like a person,” said Myers. According to Myers, Arlo dislikes being told he has to stay inside the house at times.
Myers said that Arlo is truly a part of her family. “He was my distraction during chemo, and now he loves my newborn,” said Myers.
