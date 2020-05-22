Info sought on individuals, missing merchandise from local business

NEW BOSTON — Info is being sought by the New Boston Police Department pertaining to missing merchandise at Cooper’s Trucks and Accessories sometime Friday afternoon.
A Facebook post from Jeff Cooper, owner, stated that the NBPD is seeking more info on the individuals in question: “Looking for help identifying these guys pertaining to missing merchandise out of the Cooper’s Trucks and Accessories showroom today. Please call 740-456-4646 or the New Boston Police Dept. at 740-456-4109 with any information that you may have.”
The New Boston Police Department is seeking information about these individuals.
The New Boston Police Department is seeking information about these individuals.
The New Boston Police Department is seeking information about these individuals.