Info sought on individuals, missing merchandise from local business

NEW BOSTON — Info is being sought by the New Boston Police Department pertaining to missing merchandise at Cooper’s Trucks and Accessories sometime Friday afternoon.

A Facebook post from Jeff Cooper, owner, stated that the NBPD is seeking more info on the individuals in question: “Looking for help identifying these guys pertaining to missing merchandise out of the Cooper’s Trucks and Accessories showroom today. Please call 740-456-4646 or the New Boston Police Dept. at 740-456-4109 with any information that you may have.”

The New Boston Police Department is seeking information about these individuals. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/05/web1_6796495A-8EAF-40E7-A4A4-01D367D51D57_ne202052219431616.jpeg The New Boston Police Department is seeking information about these individuals. Courtesy of Cooper’s Trucks and Accessories The New Boston Police Department is seeking information about these individuals. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/05/web1_7871EDCD-496D-46CA-A5DD-0EFA70C09107_ne2020522194316706.jpeg The New Boston Police Department is seeking information about these individuals. Courtesy of Cooper’s Trucks and Accessories The New Boston Police Department is seeking information about these individuals. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/05/web1_526F90D4-F752-4AF6-933B-D931183F230C_ne2020522194317107.jpeg The New Boston Police Department is seeking information about these individuals. Courtesy of Cooper’s Trucks and Accessories