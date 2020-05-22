Salons handling re-opening well

Salons in Ohio reopened May 15 after being closed for two months.

“I’m working 5, 11-hour days this week,” said Aryn Garrett, Cosmetologist at Hollywood Hair. “I usually work 4 days a week, 36 hours in total”.

Garrett said since they can only see one client at a time it makes days longer and she is also catching up on clients that were supposed to have appointments when the shutdown happened

“I just created a waiting list out of people who were already scheduled and missed appointments and added people from there,” said Garrett. “After people on the waiting list had been scheduled I invited people to use my online booking system via social media”.

With having many clients a day, Hollywood Hair has been following many safety precautions

According to Garrett, all hair stylist are wearing mask and it is recommended clients wear one as well. The salon is also following all state board sanitation guidelines and sanitizing door handles and bathrooms every hour

Every stylist is also escorting every client into the building after taking their temperature at their car

“We are keeping a record of every client that receives a service in our building along with the date of their service and phone number just incase there were to be someone who test positive for COVID19” said Garrett.

Garrett said it was a relief to reopen and have some structure again and other hair stylist agree

Nicholas Fite, the owner of Vanity Hair Salon is also back open after two months

“We have been super busy catching up from 8 weeks of clients we missed,” said Fite. “I myself worked from May 15 8am-8pm and sometimes 9pm everyday just to help our clients”.

Vanity is taking temperatures, sanitizing, wearing mask, and not taking walk-ins as well

With being a salon owner, Fite spent the time of the shutdown assuring the stylist and kept them calm during the question of when they could return

Fite also kept up to date on any info he could get for the return, new programs, rules and regulations

The reopening of salons has had a positive impact on the stylist and clients as well

“It made me happy to see our clients happy once again and of course financial hardship eased our crew” said Fite.

Vanity Hair Salon https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/05/web1_Hair-Vanity-Company.jpg Vanity Hair Salon Darian Gillette | For the Portsmouth Daily Times Hollywood Hair https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/05/web1_HollywoodHair.jpg Hollywood Hair Darian Gillette | For the Portsmouth Daily Times

By Darian Gillette For The Portsmouth Daily Times

© 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

© 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved