ALTIVIA Petrochemical Complex Donates hand sanitizer to first responders

HAVERHILL— If you have made any trips to the store during the pandemic you know that hand sanitizer has been in short supply. The ALTIVIA Petrochemical Complex in Haverhill recently stepped up to help First Responders in our area by donating a large amount of 5-gallon pales of hand sanitizer free of charge.

The donation was received by Green Township Fire Chief George Moore who along with Ohio Valley Fire Fighters President Paul Conley have organized the distribution of the Hand Sanitizer to area fire departments and EMS squads.

Scioto EMA also took delivery of several pales of the hand sanitizer and will be pushing it out to Long Term Care and healthcare facilities, local law enforcement and other governmental agencies.

Tim Albert, Vice President of Manufacturing for ALTIVIA said, “We are very happy to be able to help our first responders during this time of crisis”.

The donation is in line with ALTIVIA’s Corporate values of create, adapt, collaborate, and produce and to be a good neighbor in the communities in which they operate.

The donation is in line with ALTIVIA's Corporate values of create, adapt, collaborate, and produce and to be a good neighbor in the communities in which they operate.

