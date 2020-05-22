Crash results in ruptured gas line

Scioto County Emergency Management Deputy Director Larry Mullins issued a report that a vehicular crash overnight Thursday impacted a gas main line and authorities would need to isolate the Garden City area of Wheelersburg.

“Porter and Green Township Fire Departments and the Ohio State Highway Patrol an motor vehicle crash early this morning that struck and ruptured a gas main on Vernon Street in the Garden City area of Wheelersburg,” Mullins said. “Columbia Gas responded and was able to isolate the Garden City area however the larger areas of Wheelersburg and Franklin Furnace are without gas until repairs can be completed. Several families in the Garden City area had to be evacuated from their homes. More updates to come later this morning.”

Staff Report

