14th Street Community Center Among Grantees of Appalachian Ohio Emergency Response Fund

NELSONVILLE — The Appalachian Ohio Emergency Response Fund has awarded over $36,000 in grants to support nonprofits that are working to provide basic necessities to ensure the health and safety of Appalachian Ohio’s most vulnerable populations during the COVID-19 crisis.

Through this round of funding, the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio (FAO) awarded grants to eleven nonprofits working to make a difference across 27 counties in Appalachian Ohio. In total, the Appalachian Ohio Emergency Response Fund has now awarded over $118,000 to 29 nonprofits serving all 32 counties of Appalachian Ohio. More awards will be announced in the coming weeks.

The 14th Street Community Center in Scioto County received funding to provide food and toiletry items to seniors and young adults it serves through its programs.

In addition to the 14th Street Community Center, grantees through this round of funding include the Cadiz Food Pantry, Children’s Hunger Alliance, HARCATUS Tri-County Community Action Organization, the Hope Emergency Program, the Jackson City Library, the Jackson Area YMCA, the Kidney Foundation of Ohio, the Logan-Hocking School District, the Ohio Valley Youth Network, and the United Way of Guernsey, Monroe and Noble Counties.

“With this round of grants, we have now supported opportunities in every one of Appalachian Ohio’s 32 counties,” said Foundation for Appalachian Ohio President & CEO Cara Dingus Brook. “We are so grateful for the work our grant recipients are doing, and for the donors who have and will continue to make these grants possible.”

The immediate and long-term needs resulting from COVID-19 will be felt across Appalachian Ohio’s communities for quite some time and with additional gifts, the Emergency Response Fund will be here to help. Because of the generosity of donors, including many grassroots donors as well as funding partners such as DTE Energy, Osteopathic Heritage Foundations, and Peoples Bank Foundation, FAO continues to have funds available and encourages nonprofits in need of assistance to reach out and share their needs.

FAO is continuing to review grant requests. To learn how your 501(c)(3) nonprofit or public organization may request funding, or to help grow the dollars available for the next round of funding, visit www.AppalachianOhio.org/Coronavirus or contact FAO at 740.753.1111 or listening@ffao.org.

14th Street Community Center Receives Funding to Provide Basic Needs in Scioto County Amid COVID-19 Crisis