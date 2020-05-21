Lt. Governor provides update to Ohio’s reopening schedule

COLUMBUS-Lt. Governor Jon Husted opened Thursday’s press conference by recognizing Monday as Memorial Day and with the playing of the National Anthem by the University of Dayton Marching Band.

Husted provided an update to Ohio’s reopening schedule.

Husted announced that bowling alleys, batting cages, and mini-golf courses would be opening on May 26, in addition to gyms and non-contact sports.

Additionally, Husted announced that effective May 26 skills training could begin for high school sports.

In regards to banquets and wedding receptions, Husted stated catering and banquet centers would able to open effective June 1 following similar guidelines as restaurants. Husted stated this included the 6-foot rule, limited 300 individuals per facility, and other basic safety precautions.

In the state’s battle against COVID-19, Governor DeWine announced two interactive tools on the Ohio Coronavirus website that will allow individuals to access data by county, while a second serves as an opportunity index which shows where resources are targeted.

The Ohio Department of Health on Monday showed 28,174 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 1,993 probable cases. The data showed 5,295 hospitalizations and 1,397 ICU admissions from the Coronavirus with 1,836 total deaths.

