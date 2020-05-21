Commissioners send encouragement to area businesses

PORTSMOUTH-The Scioto County Commissioners met Thursday for their second regularly scheduled meeting of the week.

From the agenda, Commissioners approved the minutes of May 19, and approved communication from Access Scioto County regarding the 2020 Cares Act capital replacement certification and monthly invoices.

Commissioners offered words of encouragement to area business owners who continue to struggle due to COVID-19. “Hang in there the best you can. I know a lot of businesses are very challenged to be profitable because of the restrictions on their operations. We’re hoping and praying they will be able to overcome those,” said Commissioner Bryan Davis.

Davis stated that the Health Department was trying its best to assist these businesses.

“We’re hoping we don’t lose too many businesses as a result of this. I’m very concerned with some of the restrictions still in place, but at the same time we know there is a balance as well with the health concerns. We encourage our businesses to do their best,”

Said Davis.

Davis stated he hoped that citizens of Scioto County would continue to help and support local businesses.

Commissioner Mike Crabtree hoped that patrons were continuing to order take out from local restaurants, and stated he felt businesses in the county were doing the best they could to remain in operation while abiding by restrictions.

Commissioners stated that the Doug Coleman Memorial Splash Pad was operationally ready and that the unconfirmed opening date was May 26. Davis stated the date depended on a number of factors and in confirming protocols set by the State.

In regards to Commissioners having issues with the Sheriff utilizing rotary funds, Davis stated that commissioner’s concerns were solely for the budget and said the board would continue to question certain expenditures regardless of who holds the office of Sheriff.

Crabtree stated that a major part of the concern was that many counties have a fleet management program, and were simply encouraging the sheriff to remove vehicles from county books through auction or exchange. “To this day that hasn’t been done,” said Crabtree.

Reach: Ivy Potter (740) 353-3101 Extension 1932 © 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

© 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved