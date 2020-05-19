DeWine announces Ohioans Helping Ohioans advisory

COLUMBUS-Ohio Governor Mike DeWine stated a growth of more than 400 cases of Coronavirus in the state within a 24 hour period during Tuesday’s news conference.

DeWine also noted 63 additional deaths since Monday’s conference.

“We are calling this an Urgent Health Advisory Ohioans Helping Ohioans. Since the original stay at home order, a lot has happened. The numbers have evolved and the circumstances have evolved as well. So it’s now time for our order to reflect the reality of where we are today.

DeWine stated that the facts were that through social distancing Ohio has avoided overwhelming hospitals, and has successfully flattened the curve. Additionally, DeWine stated that fellow Ohioans have come up with best practices for reopening businesses and protecting employees and customers.

DeWine stated that the original order had exceptions including allowing for essential errands, attending church services, weddings, funerals, and attending to the elderly. With businesses reopening, DeWine stated this creates additional opportunities for people to leave home.

DeWine stated Ohio was moving from orders to strong recommendations, as the state enters a new phase of COVID-19.

DeWine said the updated recommendations include maintaining 6 feet and social distancing, frequent hand washing, and no more then 10 people per gathering. DeWine stated business guidelines such as mandatory employee masks were incorporated into the new order.

DeWine stated the health advisory advises those in vulnerable populations to remain at home, and that those that do not fall within the category to stay home when possible to further prevent spread.

“Any Ohioan should take protective action as they might unknowingly pass the virus on to one of their fellow citizens,” said DeWine.

DeWine stated that this new phase is all about learning to live while COVID-19 persists.

The Ohio Department of Health on Monday showed 27,106 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 1, 846 probable cases. The data showed 5,117 hospitalizations and 1,357 ICU admissions from the Coronavirus with 1,720 deaths.

