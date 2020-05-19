Minford seniors carry on the tradition

MINFORD — Even a pandemic could not stop a long-lived tradition for students at Minford High school.

Monday was supposed to be Minford High School seniors’ last day and for many years, the last day, seniors would ride their 4-wheelers, motorbikes, tractors, and various other types of vehicles to school. Like so many other events that the senior classes of 2020 have missed out on, the class of 2020 had no plans to be the only class to skip the senior tradition. Although schools were not in session, seniors got together and planned to take the traditional ride and celebrate their accomplishments with friends and family.

“It was great to get to continue the traditional last ride and it was good to see everyone,” Senior Bryson Ashley said, “It was a good time, we are looking forward to more traditions…our prom and graduation. It has all come to this…school traditions, our many ‘last’ and several ‘rite of passage.’ Being with everyone and making memories, that’s what it’s all about.”

While not all the seniors from Minford participated, the celebration was dedicated to all of them. With the assistance from the Minford Fire Department, seniors of Minford High School traveled through Minford, not letting the pandemic stop one of the activities that they had been looking forward to for years.

“It made me so happy to be able to carry on this tradition, even though we didn’t get to have our normal school year,” Senior Natalie Lykins said.

Parents and friends lined the streets of Minford to cheer as the parade went by with sounds of joy and happiness, and some sad tears for a year gone wrong and things went bad. With pride, the group made the best of the situation and took that long last ride that seniors in the past and future can be proud of for years to come.

“It felt great to have one last ride with everyone that we’ve grown up with,” Senior Katie Fisher said. “Everyone had so much fun and it was very enjoyable.”

The ride was extra special for Minford Senior Alex Cram, who has been at home through the entire pandemic because of medical concerns. The senior ride was his first time out since school closed in March.

“It was awesome. It was good to see my friends again and reconnect. It certainly helped to close out the year,” Cram said. “It felt like there was something missing from our senior year, we didn’t have the closure of riding to school like a normal day, so it certainly did help that we carried on this tradition. It really helped me. I really needed to get out of the house. I think everybody needed to get out of the house. I hope this tradition carries on forever. I loved it.”

Deb Lykins, the parent of Natalie, shared how happy she was that the seniors continued their tradition and ended the year the way it should have.

“I’m so glad they were able to share this tradition together!” Lykins said. “The fire department is always amazing and supports and protects our children in so many ways. This is a very special group of children and this trial they’ve faced has only made them stronger. I’m eternally grateful to all that made this happen for the MHS Class of 2020!”

Senior Andy Crank also shared his thoughts on the senior ride and how much it meant to him. Crank will be leaving soon to join the United States Air Force to train in Bootcamp to become a Warhawk, the highest physical fitness honor, and will not be back with his friends for quite some time

“You know, I feel like it saved my senior year,” Crank said. “It was a great experience. I have always looked forward to it. I have seen everyone do it in the classes before me. It was a lot of fun.”

A group of some of the Minford graduating senior riding their 4 wheelers in the final senior ride (Bryson Ashley in red sweatshirt) https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/05/web1_4wheelers1.jpg A group of some of the Minford graduating senior riding their 4 wheelers in the final senior ride (Bryson Ashley in red sweatshirt) Courtesy Photos (Left to right) Minford Seniors Andy Crank and Alex Cram participating in the Senior Ride with their tractor https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/05/web1_andy-alex.jpg (Left to right) Minford Seniors Andy Crank and Alex Cram participating in the Senior Ride with their tractor Courtesy Photos (L toR) Minford Seniors Natalie Lykins and Katie Fisher flying the American Flag during the final ride https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/05/web1_Natalie-Katie1.jpg (L toR) Minford Seniors Natalie Lykins and Katie Fisher flying the American Flag during the final ride Courtesy Photos The beginning of the Minford Senior traditional final ride being led by the Minford Fire Department vehicles to lead them through Minford. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/05/web1_parade3.jpg The beginning of the Minford Senior traditional final ride being led by the Minford Fire Department vehicles to lead them through Minford. Courtesy Photos

