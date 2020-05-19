Pediatric rehabilitation returns June 1 at Vitality Center

ASHLAND, Ky – King’s Daughters is pleased to announce the June 1 re-opening of the Vitality Center located at 1100 St. Christopher Drive, Russell. The Center was formerly operated by Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital.

“We are so excited be able to open back up and start providing care to our patients again,” said Tim O’Toole, PT, director of outpatient therapy for King’s Daughters. “There is such a great need for rehabilitation services, especially rehab services for our pediatric population.” O’Toole served as director of the Vitality Center from 2006 until its closing on April 30.

All modalities of pediatric rehabilitation – physical, occupational and speech therapy – will be available beginning June 1. Adult physical therapy also will return on June 1, O’Toole said, with adult occupational and speech therapies to resume as demand for those services increases.

Most of the former Vitality Center staff is returning under King’s Daughters, O’Toole noted, including adult and pediatric physical therapists, occupational therapists, speech therapists, and OT/PT assistants. Over the next few weeks, Vitality Center team members will begin contacting patients to resume therapy, O’Toole said.

When the Vitality Center closure was first announced, many parents were concerned that pediatric rehabilitation services would be discontinued in the community. Through the efforts of state Sen. Robin Webb (D-18th District), the Early and Periodic Screening, Diagnostic and Treatment (EPSDT) designation which provided financial support for these services was able to be transferred to King’s Daughters.

“This is definitely a needed program and important to the health and well-being of children in this region,” he said, adding, “Without Robin Webb’s help, we would not have been able to continue. She was wonderful and we are very thankful for her efforts.”

The Vitality Center pool will remain closed for the foreseeable future due to COVID-19 restrictions. Additionally, patients and staff alike will be required to wear a cloth face covering or mask at all times. Social distancing will be maintained and everyone will be subject to temperature checks and symptom screening, said Curtis Metzler, administrator of post-acute care services for King’s Daughters.

Vitality Center memberships will not be resumed until later. “We hope to be able to restart those in July, but much of that depends on COVID-19 restrictions,” O’Toole said.