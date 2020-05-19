Commissioners discuss fair cancellation

PORTSMOUTH- The Scioto County Commissioners met Tuesday for their regularly scheduled meeting.

From the agenda, Commissioners approved requests for appropriation of funds, approved the minutes of May 14, and approved the payment of moral obligations.

Commissioners approved grant application requests from the Scioto County Prosecutor for the Victims of Crime Act and State Victims Assistance Act in the amount of $75,923.90 and $19,400. The approval will allow for the prosecutor’s office to apply for these funds.

Commissioners approved notification from the Ohio Public Defender regarding indigent defense reimbursement for February 2020. The amount submitted for February was $83,970.97, with $134 rejected. $70,159.40 was reimbursed an 85% reimbursement rate.

In regards to the Scioto County Senior Fair cancellation, commissioners stated that the decision from the Agricultural Society came as the result of uncertainty and many potential problems. Commissioner Davis stated that ride inspectors at the state level had been furloughed preventing rides from being inspected, and issues were present with contracted entertainment. “I know this, the decision was not made lightly,” said Davis.

Davis stated that the decision was not an easy one for those on the fair board and stated that plans for some sort of junior fair were in the works to allow 4H and FFA participants to display their work. “We will support that any way we can,” said Davis.

Davis stated that there will be some economic impact due to the fair being canceled which they will learn in the future.

Davis stated that while many were disappointed in the decision, those behind the decision had to make a choice for the well-being of the county.

