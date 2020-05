A tornado watch has been issued for Scioto County.

According to the National Weather Service of Wilmington Ohio, the watch is in effect until 9 p.m. for the following locations.

In Kentucky, this watch includes six counties

In northeast Kentucky:

Lewis

In Ohio, this watch includes 23 counties.

In South Central Ohio”

Adams, Highland, Pike, Ross and Scioto

In Southwest Ohio:

Brown, Clermont, Clinton and Warren

