Commissioners signal re-opening of splash pad

WEST PORTSMOUTH — The Doug Coleman Memorial Splash Pad at Earl Thomas Conley Park in West Portsmouth will have to wait until after Memorial Day to reopen, per a Scioto County Commissioner’s Facebook post late Friday night.

The splash pad, which first opened for public use in July 2017, was set to open for the fourth consecutive year, before the state of Ohio’s issued stay-at-home order.

As local businesses and shops begin to open with the number of cases of coronavirus going down across the state, the announcement of the splash pad opening was another step in a return to normalcy around the annual Memorial Day holiday.

“The Doug Coleman Memorial Splash Pad at Earl Thomas Conley Park will be opening later this month. Unfortunately, it will be AFTER the Memorial Day weekend per Governor DeWine’s orders,” per the post. “Management must confirm staffing and make some preparations to open safely. We will announce an opening date in the near future.”

On April 22, Scioto County Commissioner Mike Crabtree announced via a Facebook post that additional features related to youth activities are in the development process to add to the Earl Thomas Conley Park complex. Crabtree stated that a new pickleball court will be added to the complex during the summer of 2020 and the tennis and basketball courts will be resurfaced for the public to enjoy.

“We have increased our recreation budget to get Scioto County outside and healthy, and to bring tourism dollars into our county,” Crabtree said. “Other grants have been applied for to add more recreational opportunities.”

Families in search of an outdoor Memorial Day weekend activity may consider the ‘Movies By Moonlight’ event hosted by Friends of Portsmouth and LifePoint Church. On Friday, May 22, beginning at 8:30 p.m., FOP and LifePoint are partnering to host a drive-in style movie-going experience at Spartan Municipal Stadium in Portsmouth.

While businesses and other outdoor activities begin to reopen to the public, Ohio governor Mike DeWine and his administration still recommend for individuals to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Local children enjoy the Doug Coleman Memorial Splash Pad during the hot summer months. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/05/web1_Splash-Pad-pic.jpg Local children enjoy the Doug Coleman Memorial Splash Pad during the hot summer months. Courtesy of Scioto County Commissioners

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT

