Protect our heroes

As communities across the United States take steps to slow the spread of COVID-19 by limiting close contact, people are facing new challenges and questions about how to meet basic household needs, such as buying groceries and medicine, and completing banking activities. The following information provides advice about how to meet these household needs in a safe and healthy manner.

Shopping for food and other household essentials

Stay home if sick

Avoid shopping if you are sick or have symptoms of COVID-19, which include a fever, cough, or shortness of breath.

Order online or use curbside pickup

Order food and other items online for home delivery or curbside pickup (if possible).

Only visit the grocery store, or other stores selling household essentials, in person when you absolutely need to. This will limit your potential exposure to others and the virus that causes COVID-19.

Protect yourself while shopping

Stay at least 6 feet away from others while shopping and in lines.

Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face covering when you have to go out in public.

When you do have to visit in person, go during hours when fewer people will be there (for example, early morning or late night).

If you are at higher risk for severe illness, find out if the store has special hours for people at higher risk. If they do, try to shop during those hours. People at higher risk for severe illness include adults 65 or older and people of any age who have serious underlying medical conditions.

Disinfect the shopping cart, use disinfecting wipes if available.

Do not touch your eyes, nose, or mouth.

If possible, use touchless payment (pay without touching money, a card, or a keypad). If you must handle money, a card, or use a keypad, use hand sanitizer right after paying.

pump soap icon

Use hand sanitizer

After leaving the store, use hand sanitizer.

At home

When you get home, wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Follow food safety guidelines: clean, separate, cook, chill. There is no evidence that food or food packaging play a significant role in spreading the virus in the United States.

Accepting deliveries and takeout orders

laptop house icon

Limit in person contact if possible

Pay online or on the phone when you order (if possible).

Accept deliveries without in-person contact whenever possible. Ask for deliveries to be left in a safe spot outside your house (such as your front porch or lobby), with no person-to-person interaction. Otherwise, stay at least 6 feet away from the delivery person.

Wash your hands or use hand sanitizer after accepting deliveries or collecting mail

After receiving your delivery or bringing home your takeout food, wash your hands with soap and water for 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use a hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

After collecting mail from a post office or home mailbox, wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use a hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Banking

Bank online whenever possible

If you must visit the bank, use the drive-through ATM if one is available. Clean the ATM keyboard with a disinfecting wipe, if available, before you use it.

When you are done, use a hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds when you get home.

Getting gasoline

pump soap icon

Use disinfecting wipes on handles or buttons before you touch them

Use disinfecting wipes on handles and buttons before you touch them (if available).

After fueling, use a hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Wash your hands for at least 20 seconds when you get home or somewhere with soap and water.

Going to the doctor or getting medicine

Talk to your doctor online, by phone, or e-mail

Use telemedicine, if available, or communicate with your doctor or nurse by phone or e-mail.

Talk to your doctor about rescheduling procedures that are not urgently needed.

clinic medical icon

If you must visit in-person, protect yourself and others

If you think you have COVID-19, notify the doctor or healthcare provider before your visit and follow their instructions.

Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face covering when you have to go out in public.

Do not touch your eyes, nose, or mouth.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others while inside and in lines.

When paying, use touchless payment methods if possible. If you cannot use touchless payment, sanitize your hands after paying with card, cash, or check. Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds when you get home.

Limit in-person visits to the pharmacy

Plan to order and pick up all your prescriptions at the same time.

If possible, call prescription orders in ahead of time. Use drive-thru windows, curbside services (wait in your car until the prescription is ready), mail-order, or other delivery services. Do the same for pet medicine.

Check with your doctor and pharmacist to see if you can get a larger supply of your medicines so you do not have to visit the pharmacy as often.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/05/web1_ShoppingProtection.jpg

Guide for running essential errands