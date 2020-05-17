King’s Daughters welcomes chiropractor Jonty “JD” McCoy, DC, CCSP®

WHEELERSBURG, Ohio — King’s Daughters is pleased to welcome chiropractor Jonty “JD” McCoy, DC, CCSP®, to its medical staff, seeing patients at King’s Daughters Chiropractic and Rehabilitation Wheelersburg, 8750 Ohio River Road.

Doctors of Chiropractic care for patients of all ages but are especially known for caring for patients with back pain, neck pain and headaches using non-invasive approaches, including manipulations or chiropractic adjustments. They care for patients with a wide range of injuries and disorders of the musculoskeletal system, involving the muscles, ligaments and joints. Chiropractors may also counsel patients on diet, nutrition, exercise, healthy habits, and occupational and lifestyle modification.

Dr. McCoy earned his doctorate of chiropractic from the Palmer College of Chiropractic, Port Orange, Fla., and his bachelor of science in biology and chemistry from the University of Rio Grande, Rio Grande, Ohio. Prior to joining King’s Daughters, Dr. McCoy provided care for patients as part of the Premier Physicians Network, Dayton, Ohio.

Dr. McCoy served in the active U.S. Army from 2009 to 2012, achieving the rank of 1st Lieutenant. He was assistant operations officer at Fort Stewart, Ga.; 4th platoon leader at Camp Ramadi, Iraq; and battalion CBRN officer at Fort Stewart, Ga. Dr. McCoy also served in the Ohio Army National Guard from 2017 to 2018.

Dr. McCoy is board certified by the National Board of Chiropractic Examiners and the American Chiropractic Board of Sports Physicians.

New patients are welcome. A physician referral is not required. For more information or to schedule an appointment, please call (740) 574-9908.

Jonty “JD” McCoy https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/05/web1_96833857_2856411727745196_4423705474658992128_n.jpg Jonty “JD” McCoy