Fruit & Vegetable Dips

Fruit Dip:
8 oz soft cream cheese
1 cup powdered sugar
1 box vanilla instant pudding
8 oz Cool Whip
1 Tsp. vanilla
Mix well and enjoy.
Vegetable Dip:
8 oz sour cream
8 oz mayo
Use equal amounts of the above.
1 Tsp. of Beau Monde-Spice Island Brand
1 Tsp. dill weed
1 Tsp. onion powder
1 Tsp. garlic salt
1 Tsp. celery flakes
Salt and pepper to taste.
Mix together and let stand for two hours before serving.
various kitchen utensils on wooden table
Submit your recipes and photos to ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com