Fruit & Vegetable Dips

Fruit Dip:

8 oz soft cream cheese

1 cup powdered sugar

1 box vanilla instant pudding

8 oz Cool Whip

1 Tsp. vanilla

Mix well and enjoy.

Vegetable Dip:

8 oz sour cream

8 oz mayo

Use equal amounts of the above.

1 Tsp. of Beau Monde-Spice Island Brand

1 Tsp. dill weed

1 Tsp. onion powder

1 Tsp. garlic salt

1 Tsp. celery flakes

Salt and pepper to taste.

Mix together and let stand for two hours before serving.

various kitchen utensils on wooden table https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/05/web1_RecipeStock.jpg various kitchen utensils on wooden table

Submitted by Marilyn Warner

Submit your recipes and photos to ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

