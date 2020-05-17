DIY Bubbly Bath Fizzies

Bath time is about to get a whole lot more fun with these colorful homemade bath fizzies. Drop them in the tub and see how they start fizzing — while leaving your kids’ skin naturally soft and smooth.
What You Need:
2 teaspoons unsweetened lemon drink mix
1 teaspoon flour or cornstarch
4 teaspoons baby oil or mineral oil
4 teaspoons ARM & HAMMER™ Baking Soda
Food coloring
What to Do:
Mix 2 tsp unsweetened lemon drink mix, 1 tsp flour or cornstarch, and 4 tsp ARM & HAMMER™ Baking Soda in a bowl.
Mix 4 tsp baby oil or mineral oil with 3-6 drops food coloring in a separate bowl.
Slowly mix the colored mixture into the dry ingredients.
Make small 1” balls of mixture, then place on wax paper to dry.
Wait 24-48 hours for Fizzies to dry completely.
Fill the bathtub, drop in a couple of bath Fizzies and watch your kids enjoy a whole new way to get clean! P.S. They make great gifts, too.