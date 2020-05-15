Movies by Moonlight — May 22

PORTSMOUTH — Friends of Portsmouth will be partnering with LifePoint Church for their second ‘Movie by Moonlight’ event Friday, May 22.

Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story 4 will be the feature film as this ‘Movie by Moonlight’ will be hosted at Spartan Municipal Stadium practice field next to Spartan Stadium. Patrons may not enter the field until 7:00 p.m. on the 22nd as the area will be blocked off until then.

Friends of Portsmouth assistant Director Bryan Smith mentioned some tips for patrons to follow while reminding everyone to follow social distancing guidelines as recommended by the state of Ohio.

Tips for attendees

1. Stay in your car.

2. Sit in the bed of your truck.

3. Unfold some lounge chairs near your car.

4. And of course, bring your favorite movie snacks + drinks!

Staff Report

