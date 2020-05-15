Truck submerged same as reported in April

PORTSMOUTH — A vehicle seen submerged in the Ohio River just below the soundstage at the floodwall caused quite a stir in Portsmouth on Wednesday as residents took to Facebook searching for information and speculating on what had happened.

According to Portsmouth Police Department call logs, the vehicle is the same one that rolled into the river last month. As previously reported by the Daily Times, on April 10 a man parked his truck near the court street landing to walk his dog and the green 1996 Chevy Silverado rolled down the embankment and sank just east of the soundstage.

Records show that Portsmouth Police received multiple calls on Wednesday and Thursday in reference to the submerged vehicle, and officers were dispatched to the residence of David Brickey, vehicle owner, to determine when and if he would be able to retrieve the truck. The log stated however that it was determined on Thursday by the responding tow company that the vehicle could not be retrieved until the river had gone down.

Records show that Portsmouth Police received multiple calls on Wednesday and Thursday in reference to a truck submerged in the Ohio River.

By Ivy Potter ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

