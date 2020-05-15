Local restaurants prepare for outdoor dining to resume May 15

PORTSMOUTH — Local restaurants are swiftly preparing to reopen their inperson dining services to the public in accordance to Responsible Restart Ohio campaign.

RRO, enacted by Ohio governor Mike DeWine and his administration, lays out guidelines and dates for specific industries to follow in regards to conducting business amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Beginning Friday, May 15, restaurants that offer outdoor dining options may reopen to the public for inperson service in adherence to the RRO guidelines. Some of Portsmouth’s local restaurants and coffee shops, Buffalo Wild Wings, Pizza Pub, The Scioto Ribber, Lofts Coffee Company, and others are working diligently to ensure the public’s safety while also offering the opportunity to get a meal in a public setting after nearly two months of the shutdown of any inperson dining.

Schmidt Family Restaurant Group President Justin “Juice” Schmidt stated that their Buffalo Wild Wings Portsmouth location would open for outdoor seating beginning Friday, May 15 at 2:00 p.m.

“There’s not anything more important than the safety of our guests and team members,” Schmidt said. “We have some tents being delivered to our Buffalo Wild Wings here in the Tri-State area to make sure that we have a perfect plan in place.”

Schmidt stated also that each SFRG Wendy’s location in Ohio would remain drive-thru only for the time being.

Pizza Pub, which temporarily closed beginning March 23, re-opened all carryout and delivery services beginning May 12.

Pizza Pub announced it would begin its outdoor dining May 15, per the restaurant’s Facebook page.

The Scioto Ribber announced via their Facebook page that they would be opening for outdoor dining beginning May 15 during the following hours: Saturday-Sunday 11:00 a.m.-9:00 p.m., Monday-Friday 3:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. The Scioto Ribber will continue its curbside to-go service for customers during the following hours: Friday-Saturday 11:00 a.m.-9:00 p.m., Sunday-Thursday 11:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m.

Lofts Coffee Company confirmed they would be re-opening their outdoor patio for guests to enjoy during their available hours: Monday-Friday 8:00 a.m,-3:00 p.m. LCC stated that they are in the process of re-opening to their normal hours in the near future.

Patties & Pints and Patsy’s Inn Restaurant also announced they would have limited outdoor dining options for customers, as well as their continued carry out service.

As part of Ohio’s RRO plan, all Ohio restaurants may reopen to the public for indoor dining services beginning Friday, May 22.

Mandatory guidelines as part of the Responsible Restart Ohio campaign for customers and guests of these businesses as they reopen include:

• Ensure a minimum of 6 feet between customers

• Social distancing will apply with the exception that the distance between the client and employee may be less than 6 feet

• Specify hours for at-risk populations (e.g., elderly)

• Place hand sanitizers in high-contact locations

• Ask customers and guests not to enter if symptomatic

• Stagger entry of customers and guests

• Only clients will be allowed in the establishment for their service; unless client must be accompanied by a caregiver

A full list of guidelines for the Responsible Restart Ohio campaign, COVID-19 date for Ohio, and other Ohio health news during the coronavirus pandemic can be found by visiting coronavirus.Ohio.gov.

Portsmouth’s Buffalo Wild Wings, owned and operated by the Schmidt Family Restaurant Group, is preparing to resume indoor in-person dining beginning May 22. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/05/web1_IMG_7931.jpg Portsmouth’s Buffalo Wild Wings, owned and operated by the Schmidt Family Restaurant Group, is preparing to resume indoor in-person dining beginning May 22. Jacob Smith | Daily Times The Scioto Ribber announced via their Facebook page that they would be opening for outdoor dining beginning May 15 during the following hours: Saturday-Sunday 11:00 a.m.-9:00 p.m., Monday-Friday 3:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/05/web1_Scioto-RIbber.jpg The Scioto Ribber announced via their Facebook page that they would be opening for outdoor dining beginning May 15 during the following hours: Saturday-Sunday 11:00 a.m.-9:00 p.m., Monday-Friday 3:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. Jacob Smith | Daily Times

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

