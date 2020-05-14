Ohio announces reopening dates for childcare and recreation

COLUMBUS-Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced several upcoming dates that will mark important milestones in Ohio’s plan to reopen its economy during Thursday’s news conference.

DeWine said that the state’s plan to reopen child care was underway and that consultation with child care specialists scientists were taking place to make sure the state was prepared.

“Our goal is very simple, and that is to do everything we can to protect the children in the child care, the workers and the families. We want to have the safest child care in the nation, one that nurtures the safety and continued growth and development of our young people and one that encourages the safety of our child care workers,” said DeWine.

DeWine announced that child care providers will be permitted to reopen beginning May 31 with reduced numbers of children in each class and other rigorous health precautions.

“We are starting this off on what we think is the right foot, but changes may happen as we learn new information,” said DeWine.

DeWine states he hopes Ohio will lead the nation in opening child care safely.

Lt. Governor Jon Husted stated that the state had developed plans in mind of health concerns which would allow for the economy to resume operation.

Husted announced day camps would also be opening May 31, Bureau of Motor Vehicles will open across the state May 26, and campgrounds would be open May 21.

Additional announcements included the reopening of gyms and fitness centers May 26, noncontact sports leagues May 26, public/club pools May 26, and horse racing May 22.

Husted stated that guidelines for reopening will be available for each of these areas on the state’s COVID-19 website by the end of the day Friday.

“These announcements mean that they may open, it doesn’t mean that they will open. You need to consult your local health departments and governments, they may have different takes on adding or extending dates on this or opening or not opening at all, but they cannot shorten the time frame or the standards,” said Husted.

The Ohio Department of Health Thursday showed 24,800 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 1,557 probable cases. The data showed 4,718 hospitalizations and 1,268 ICU admissions from the Coronavirus with 1,534total deaths.

