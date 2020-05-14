Commissioners hold first Thursday meeting since March

PORTSMOUTH — The Scioto County Commissioners met on Thursday for the first time in several weeks after voting to return to their normal Tuesday/Thursday schedule earlier this week. Commissioners approved the minutes of May 12 and April 28, before approving requests for the appropriation of funds and transfer of funds.

Commissioners commented in regards to their relationship with the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office that while contentious the relationship has remained professional. Commissioner Bryan Davis stated that he would like to see improved communication between the two offices, as well as improved cooperation and an overall better relationship with the new administration.

In regards to COVID-19, Davis stated that he was happy to see unchanging local numbers of positive tests. “I think we have done a very good job in our area of flattening the curve and it’s good to hear that they are increasing testing especially in that area,” said Davis in response to Southern Ohio Medical Center increasing testing numbers.

“We’re still lacking in testing in the area. While we’re glad the number is not going up there is a severe lack of reagent still. The state, of course, it makes sense, whenever we like it or not, are focusing on hot spots for those reagents to do that testing,” said Davis.

Davis said he felt antibody testing determining who has been previously infected with Coronavirus will be a powerful piece of knowledge moving forward.

Davis said that Scioto County has been lucky with a limited number of sick and vulnerable populations remaining safe.

Commissioners advised citizens to follow all Ohio Department of Health guidelines if they are planning to take advantage of newly reopened outdoor dining in the upcoming week.

