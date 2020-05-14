Officers seize drug paraphernalia

NEW BOSTON — On Wednesday New Boston Police Department Officers along with the Ohio Parole Authority conducted a search at a house on Grace Street in New Boston. According to the department, the residence was the subject of complaints of possible drug activity over the last several weeks. Arrested at the scene of his residence was Doug Cremeans, 41. Cremeans is currently on parole for illegally manufacturing of drugs.

A search was conducted by the State Parole Officers and New Boston Police Department Officers. Cremeans was arrested on parole violations and was taken to the Scioto County Jail. After a search of the residence and the vehicle that Cremeans drives was conducted, officers found drug abuse instruments, scales for weighing, a large amount of plastic sandwich baggies and a baggie containing a white crystal substance. The drugs will be sent to BCI Crime Lab for testing. This case will be presented to the County Prosecutor’s Office and the grand jury soon for the drug charges.

New Boston Police Department extends its thanks to citizens for their awareness and tips that came in about the activity going on in the area.

