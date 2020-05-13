Personal care, outdoor dining businesses to re-open May 15

PORTSMOUTH — Personal care and outdoor dining businesses in Ohio will head the next phase of re-opening Friday, May 15 as part of the Responsible Restart Ohio campaign.

Businesses such as clothing stores, jewelers, and retail services were given the O.K. by Ohio governor Mike DeWine to safely re-open beginning Tuesday, May 12 in accordance with their guidelines which are aimed toward limiting the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Hair salons, nail salons, tattoo services and body piercings, barbershops, and tanning services each fall into the personal care services category as designated by the Ohio state government and have been given the all-clear to re-open their services to the public this Friday.

LA Nails in New Boston is one of several such businesses that will be returning to work beginning Friday, confirmed owner Amy McCray on Wednesday.

“We are beyond excited and can’t wait to be back at what we love doing,” McCray said. “We have missed our clients dearly. We are ready to follow all guidelines and have our shop all set up to safely take care of our clients and will continue to do so. Friday is gonna be a very big day.”

One local business, Vics Barber Shop, stated in a Facebook post on their business page that due to canceled orders as a result of shortened supplies, they would be postponing their re-opening until June 1, unless a sooner date becomes feasible.

“We recognize that this will not be a popular decision and we sincerely apologize for the inconvenience. This was a difficult decision to make and we understand the repercussions involved, however, we hope and pray you will continue to support our barbershop during this trying time.”

Local restaurants such as Buffalo Wild Wings and Pizza Pub confirmed to The Portsmouth Daily Times on Wednesday afternoon that they would be providing outdoor dining services to patrons interested but had not yet ironed out all the details in preparing to do so in as safe a manner as possible.

Mandatory guidelines as part of the Responsible Restart Ohio campaign for customers and guests of these businesses as they re-open include:

• Ensure a minimum of 6 feet between customers

• Social distancing will apply with the exception that the distance between the client and employee may be less than six feet

• Specify hours for at-risk populations (e.g. elderly)

• Place hand sanitizers in high-contact locations

• Ask customers and guests not to enter if symptomatic

• Stagger entry of customers and guests

• Only clients will be allowed in the establishment for their service; unless client must be accompanied by a caregiver

A full list of guidelines for the Responsible Restart Ohio campaign, COVID-19 date for Ohio, and other Ohio health news during the coronavirus pandemic can be found by visiting coronavirus.ohio.gov.

Sun Spot Tan announced that both its’ Wheelersburg and Portsmouth locations would be re-opening to the public Friday, May 15 in accordance to the Responsbile Restart Ohio guidelines. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/05/web1_sunspot_1.jpg Sun Spot Tan announced that both its’ Wheelersburg and Portsmouth locations would be re-opening to the public Friday, May 15 in accordance to the Responsbile Restart Ohio guidelines. Submitted Photo LA Nails located at 3616 Rhodes Avenue in New Boston is one of several local businesses set to re-open to the public Friday, May 15 in accordance to the state of Ohio’s Responsible Restart Ohio campaign. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/05/web1_LA-Nails-_-1.jpg LA Nails located at 3616 Rhodes Avenue in New Boston is one of several local businesses set to re-open to the public Friday, May 15 in accordance to the state of Ohio’s Responsible Restart Ohio campaign. Submitted Photo

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

