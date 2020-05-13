Garrison man charged with murder

GARRISON, Ky — Michael E. Justice, 47, of Garrison was charged with murder and first-degree assault early Wednesday morning after being held overnight in the Lewis County Detention Center.

Reports stated that Lewis County Sheriff Johnny Bivens said the alleged incident between Justice and multiple victims occurred around 11:30 p.m. on Kinney Road near Garrison.

Information about the alleged incident is still being investigated by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office and the Morehead Post of the Kentucky State Police.

Justice https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/05/web1_Michael-Justice-murder.jpg Justice

Staff Report

© 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

© 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved