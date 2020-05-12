Commissioners return to normal meeting schedule

PORTSMOUTH-The Scioto County Commissioners met Tuesday for their regularly scheduled meeting and were joined by Deputy EMA Director Larry Mullins and Portsmouth Mayor Kevin E. Johnson.

“Over the past several months, our world, our state, our country, our county, our city has faced a horrible pandemic in COVID-19,” said Johnson. “As grim as these numbers appear, the worst fo events brings out the best of people.”

Johnson thanked healthcare workers, health departments, EMA, law enforcement and first responders. “You are truly the heroes and we, I, want to say thank you.”

Johnson continued by thanking county and city workers, who continued working during these difficult times as well as teachers who had to adapt.

Johnson last thanked the board of commissioners for their strong leadership during COVID-19.

From the agenda, Commissioners approved an invoice from Portsmouth Municipal Court regarding electronic monitoring and house arrest for March 2020 and accepted correspondence to all elected officials and office managers. Commissioners accepted 2020 Rural transit grant certifications and assurance in regards to Access Scioto County. Commissioners also approved the authorization of the clerk to advertise notice to bidders for concrete and grout materials, aggregate materials and emulsion, cutback and primer materials for the Scioto County Engineering Department and adopted a resolution canceling the modified meeting schedule of the Scioto County Commissioners and returning to the normal Tuesday/Thursday meeting schedule.

Commissioner Bryan Davis stated that the measures put in place to ensure safety during this time were crucial as Ohio’s economy reopens and stated he had confidence in business owners to upkeep those protocols. “I think they’re going to surprise people in just how well they do,” said Davis.

While the meeting schedule will be returning to normal, commissioners said their meetings would continue to be closed to media and the public until at least the end of the month and would be reassessed at that time based on the Governor’s orders. “As soon as we can we want to open that up, but we want to do do safely,” said Commissioner Davis.

By Ivy Potter ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach: Ivy Potter (740) 353-3101 Extension 1932 © 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

Reach: Ivy Potter (740) 353-3101 Extension 1932

© 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved