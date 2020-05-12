EMA announces transition of EOC to assessment mode

PORTSMOUTH — As Ohio moves forward with Governor DeWine’s Responsible Restart Ohio plans the Scioto County EMA announces the transition of the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) from operational activation back to assessment mode as of Friday, May 8, 2020.

The EOC first opened in assessment mode March 3, 2020, in response to the COVID-19 outbreak and transitioned to operational activation March 23, 2020.

The major difference between operational mode and assessment mode is less missions and more planning. Also, the EOC moves from operation 7-days a week to regular business hours.

According to Scioto EMA Director Kim Carver, “Things have slowed down in the response to the COVID-19 outbreak and EMA has switched from carrying out and requesting missions from the state EOC to assessing the ongoing needs for the health emergency and planning other EMA actives.”

Scioto EMA continues to logistically support the health command missions and continues to receive shipments of PPE and along with our health department partners continue to distribute the PPE among those entities responding to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Portsmouth City and Scioto County Health Departments report as of Monday 5/11/2020 that there have been 1,107 negative and 12 positive test results for COVID19 in Scioto County. The is also 1 probable case for a total of 13 cases. 11-of those who have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus have fully recovered.

The greatest concern for a possible increase in COVID-19 cases continues to be long-term care facilities and the incarnated populations in Scioto County.

There continues to be no major outbreaks in our long-term care facilities and at the local jails and prisons.

The strict guidelines from the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) of who receive COVID-19 testing in Ohio and the lack of proper reagent for the testing equipment at local hospitals continue to limit the amount of testing that is being done locally.

Efforts to secure the proper reagent for our local hospitals by Scioto EMA has been unsuccessful through the state EOC. However, a large amount of collection kits has been secured for the local health departments.

Scioto EMA continues to monitor the COVID-19 situation and is ready to ramp up support to those responding to any hotspots in Scioto County.

