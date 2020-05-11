Main Street Farmers Market set to open

PORTSMOUTH — Main Street Portsmouth Farmers Market, sponsored by the Scioto County Commissioners, is set to open May 23 and will continue each Saturday morning throughout Oct. 10.

The market will be operating at its usual location at the Roy Rogers Esplanade but will be taking special precautions and implementing measures to keep patrons safe as COVID-19 persists.

“We are playing it day-to-day but are prepared to stretch the size out to thin the crowd, by utilizing the beautiful alleyway plaza connected to Southern Ohio Museum and Cultural Center. We will be practicing social distancing standards and will also have a handwashing station,” said Main Street Portsmouth Executive Director Joseph Pratt.

“We acknowledge the seriousness of operating under cautious standards, but we also plan on opening, as we are considered an essential business since so many people depend on us for fresh, local food.”

The Main Street Portsmouth Farmers Market will begin May 23 and operates from 9 a.m. to noon. The market celebrates local cottage industry goods and farmers and is a staple in the lives of many Scioto County residents and local vendors throughout the summer months and into fall. The market hosts a variety of vegetables, jams and jellies, homemade desserts, artwork, and handmade jewelry and much more.

By Ivy Potter ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

