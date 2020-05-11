DeWine addresses importance of thoughtful childcare reopening

COLUMBUS-Ohio Governor Mike DeWine stated during Monday’s news conference that this would be a big week for Ohio as the state continues to reopen the economy. Tuesday, May 12, marks the reopening date for consumer retail locations and other services.

DeWine said these businesses had been given the guidelines they are to follow moving forward and stated many establishments were prepared and enthusiastic about reopening.

“I’m confident we can, in fact, do two things at once. We continue to protect Ohioans. We continue to do the social distancing, do all the things we need to do at the same time open up our economy. Open up more businesses,” said DeWine.

In regards to child care, DeWine said he would not be making an announcement yet on its reopening and instead stated the state was still working on their plan.

“We want to make sure we get this right, we don’t want to make an announcement on the date until we have all the procedures in place and can inform all caregivers on the protocols,” said DeWine.

DeWine stated that he recognized

the need for child care as the state continued to reopen.

“Child care is an absolutely essential part of being able to go back to work,” said DeWine.

DeWine said the state was working to put together a plan keeping in mind the safety of the children and their families, as well as the child care providers. DeWine said in his career the times when he has made mistakes have come from not having all the facts and stated that reopening child care is simply too important and that is essential to know all the necessary information to put protocols in place. DeWine stated he felt an announcement was not too far away but stressed that the plan must be solid before going so.

“I do not intend to reopen child care centers until Ohio has the most science-based and safety based plan that we can put together,” said DeWine.

DeWine announced that JobsOhio, the Ohio Department of Commerce, and the Ohio Liquor Control were launching a liquor rebate program so bars and restaurants can defray the costs of high proof spirited liquors. The program will provide a $500 rebate in high proof spirited liquors for eligible permit holders who purchase through Ohio contract agencies. “This rebate will help a majority of our states liquor permit holders. The rebate is designed to assist with costs are bars and restaurants restock their shelves for reopening in the future,” said DeWine.

The rebate, according to DeWine, is instant and applied when a permit holder places an order from their assigned liquor agency. DeWine said the rebates could be used beginning mid-May.

The Ohio Department of Health Monday showed 23,400 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 1,377 probable cases. The data showed 4,413 hospitalizations and 1,217 ICU admissions from the Coronavirus, with 1,357 total deaths.

By Ivy Potter ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach: Ivy Potter (740) 353-3101 Extension 1932 © 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times

