Sciotoville, Lucasville Little Leagues cancel 2020 season

PORTSMOUTH — An additional two Scioto County Little League organizations have canceled their 2020 season outright, following suit of four other Little League organizations who had previously come to the same conclusion.

Lucasville Little League and Sciotoville Little League each informed players, parents, and coaches over the weekend via each organization’s Facebook page that their 2020 season, which had previously been indefinitely postponed, would in fact be canceled.

“After holding out hope that we would be able to have at least some resemblance of a Little League season this summer, the number of obstacles seems to be growing instead of shrinking,” said Josh Greene, Lucasville LL President. “After much consideration, the Lucasville Little League board of directors has decided to cancel the 2020 season. I would like to thank the board members as they have been working on the fields, meeting, planning, and working toward the 2020 season since the 2019 season ended last summer. If you have the opportunity, thank them for their work.”

Greene stated in the cancellation announcement letter to the public that refunds for those who had already paid for the 2020 season would not be given unless their child would be too old to play come the 2021 season. These funds already paid for by player’s parents helped cover a nonrefundable insurance policy for the league, as well as other expenses such as electric, water and gasoline.

Players registered for Lucasville Little League for the 2020 season will receive an extreme discount when signing up for the 2021 season if no refund can be issued at this time.

Sciotoville Little League’s Sarah Seeber announced in their Facebook group that it would issue refunds if requested by the parent of the player. Otherwise, their funds could be carried over into the next year of play or help pay some of the expenses Sciotoville LL is responsible for this year. Those seeking more information regarding their player’s expenses for Sciotoville LL should contact Seeber or Sandra Howell.

As of Monday (May 11) afternoon, West Portsmouth LL, Portsmouth LL, and Green LL have yet to cancel their 2020 season.

West Portsmouth LL did share an update May 7, stating that after re-evaluating, it was keeping its 2020 season status indefinite.

“I understand this decision to delay the season again is unsettling,” wrote Chad Lore, President of West Portsmouth LL Thursday. “But our board wants to see what information we receive, if any, from the governor’s office. We understand and are planning that a 2020 season may look different in structure and delivery than in any previous year.”

The Portsmouth Daily Times will continue to update readers regarding Little League organizations and their plans for this summer as information becomes available.

Players and coaches participate in a game during the 2019 Lucasville Little League season. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/05/web1_Lucasville-LL-_-1.jpg Players and coaches participate in a game during the 2019 Lucasville Little League season. Submitted photo Players in the Sciotoville Little League participate in the 2019 Little League opening day parade which annually kicks off the LL season for area teams. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/05/web1_East-LL-_-1.jpg Players in the Sciotoville Little League participate in the 2019 Little League opening day parade which annually kicks off the LL season for area teams. Submitted photo

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

